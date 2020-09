Friday, 04 September 2020 15:03:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-August period of the current year, the output of iron ore mined by Ukraine-based Zaporizhzhia Iron Ore Plant (ZZHRK) decreased by 1.98 percent year on year to 3.25 million mt. In the meantime, its shipments in the first eight months totaled 3.4 million mt, both to local and foreign steel mills.

In August alone, the company mined 382,800 mt of iron ore, down 7.1 percent month on month.