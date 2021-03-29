﻿
English
Ukraine-based ZZF’s ferroalloy output up 4.2 percent in Jan-Feb

Monday, 29 March 2021 17:44:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-February period of the current year, the ferroalloy output of Ukraine-based ferroalloys plant Zaporozhye Ferroalloys Plant (ZZF) rose by 4.2 percent year on year to 28,760 mt, according to a local media source. Overall, the rise has been attributed to the increase in the company’s ferrosilicon and ferromanganese outputs, while its output of silicomanganese remained much lower compared to the same period of the previous year.

Accordingly, the company’s output of ferrosilicon in the January-February period of the current year increased by 68.4 percent year on year to 11,690 mt, while its output of ferromanganese rose by 12.9 percent year on year to 7,680 mt. Meanwhile, the output of silicomanganese produced by ZZF in the given period decreased by 34.5 percent year on year to 8,790 mt. At the same time, in the given period ZZF’s manganese metal output increased by 42.9 percent year on year to 600 mt, SteelOrbis has learned.

In February alone, ZZF produced 14,480 mt of ferroalloys.


