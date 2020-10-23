Ukraine-based ZZF’s ferroalloy output down 23 percent in Jan-Sept

Friday, 23 October 2020 14:11:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-September period this year, Ukraine-based ferroalloys plant Zaporozhye Ferroalloys Plant (ZZF) saw its ferroalloy output decrease by 23 percent year on year to 153,300 mt. In particular, the company’s production of silicomanganese in the given period declined by 34.6 percent year on year to 71,650 mt, while its output of ferrosilicon went down by 20.4 percent year on year to 44,880 mt. On the other hand, the company’s output of ferromanganese rose by 23 percent year on year to 34,560 mt. In the given period, ZZF’s manganese metal production fell by 56.8 percent year on year to 2,210 mt, SteelOrbis has learned.

In September alone, ZZF produced 14,420 mt of ferroalloys, almost unchanged compared to August.