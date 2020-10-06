Ukraine-based ZZF’s ferroalloy output down 21.8 percent in Jan-Aug

Tuesday, 06 October 2020 16:43:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-August period this year, Ukraine-based ferroalloys plant Zaporozhye Ferroalloys Plant (ZZF) saw its ferroalloy output decline by 21.8 percent year on year to 138,900 mt. In particular, the company’s production of silicomanganese in the given period declined by 31.5 percent year on year to 65,640 mt, while its output of ferrosilicon went down by 23.2 percent year on year to 40,050 mt. On the other hand, the company’s output of ferromanganese rose by 24.9 percent year on year to 31,380 mt. In the given period, ZZF’s manganese metal production fell by 60.5 percent year on year to 1,810 mt, SteelOrbis has learned.

In August alone, ZZF produced 14,550 mt of ferroalloys, versus 21,320 mt produced in July.