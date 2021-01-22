﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukraine-based ZZF’s ferroalloy output down 20.7 percent in 2020

Friday, 22 January 2021 12:19:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In 2020, the ferroalloy output of Ukraine-based ferroalloys plant Zaporozhye Ferroalloys Plant (ZZF) fell by 20.7 percent year on year to 199,030 mt. In particular, the company’s production of silicomanganese in the given period declined by 37.7 percent year on year to 90,450 mt, while its output of ferrosilicon went down by 2.8 percent year on year to 60,800 mt. The company’s output of ferromanganese, on the contrary, increased by 21.6 percent year on year to 44,980 mt. In 2020, ZZF’s manganese metal production dropped by 54.4 percent year on year to 2,800 mt, SteelOrbis has learned.

In December alone, ZZF produced 14,990 mt of ferroalloys, compared to 15,240 mt in November.


Tags: raw mat  CIS  alloys  steelmaking  Ukraine  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

22  Jan

Ukraine-based NZF’s ferroalloy output down 29.1 percent in 2020
15  Jan

Ukraine’s pig iron exports up 20.3 percent in 2020
04  Jan

Zaporizhstal posts production results for 2020
30  Dec

Ukraine’s ferroalloy output down 29.5 percent in Jan-Nov
29  Dec

Ukraine-based NZF’s ferroalloy output down 30 percent in Jan-Nov   