Ukraine-based ZZF’s ferroalloy output down 20.7 percent in 2020

Friday, 22 January 2021 12:19:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In 2020, the ferroalloy output of Ukraine-based ferroalloys plant Zaporozhye Ferroalloys Plant (ZZF) fell by 20.7 percent year on year to 199,030 mt. In particular, the company’s production of silicomanganese in the given period declined by 37.7 percent year on year to 90,450 mt, while its output of ferrosilicon went down by 2.8 percent year on year to 60,800 mt. The company’s output of ferromanganese, on the contrary, increased by 21.6 percent year on year to 44,980 mt. In 2020, ZZF’s manganese metal production dropped by 54.4 percent year on year to 2,800 mt, SteelOrbis has learned.

In December alone, ZZF produced 14,990 mt of ferroalloys, compared to 15,240 mt in November.