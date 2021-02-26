Ukraine-based ZZF’s ferroalloy output down 0.4 percent in Jan

Friday, 26 February 2021 12:19:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, the ferroalloy output of Ukraine-based ferroalloys plant Zaporozhye Ferroalloys Plant (ZZF) declined by 0.4 percent year on year to 14,280 mt.

In particular, the company’s production of silicomanganese in the given month decreased by 42.5 percent year on year to 4,290 mt, while its output of ferrosilicon rose by 73.2 percent year on year to 5,820 mt. The company’s output of ferromanganese, on the contrary, increased by 15.4 percent year on year to 3,890 mt. Meanwhile, ZZF’s manganese metal production increased by 86.7 percent year on year to 280 mt, SteelOrbis has learned.