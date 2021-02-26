﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukraine-based ZZF’s ferroalloy output down 0.4 percent in Jan

Friday, 26 February 2021 12:19:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, the ferroalloy output of Ukraine-based ferroalloys plant Zaporozhye Ferroalloys Plant (ZZF) declined by 0.4 percent year on year to 14,280 mt.

In particular, the company’s production of silicomanganese in the given month decreased by 42.5 percent year on year to 4,290 mt, while its output of ferrosilicon rose by 73.2 percent year on year to 5,820 mt. The company’s output of ferromanganese, on the contrary, increased by 15.4 percent year on year to 3,890 mt. Meanwhile, ZZF’s manganese metal production increased by 86.7 percent year on year to 280 mt, SteelOrbis has learned.


Tags: raw mat  CIS  alloys  steelmaking  manganese ore  production  Ukraine  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

26  Feb

Ukraine’s ferroalloy output down 9.2 percent in January
25  Feb

Ukraine-based NZF’s ferroalloy output down 3.9 percent in Jan
12  Feb

Ukraine’s DMZ focuses on pig iron and coke production in January
11  Feb

Ukraine-based Azovstal’s pig iron and steel outputs rise in January
10  Feb

Ukraine’s ferroalloy exports down 33.7 percent in January