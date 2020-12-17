Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal diversifies steel portfolio

Thursday, 17 December 2020 17:20:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

During the current year, Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal has developed the production of eight new kinds of hot rolled (HR) and cold rolled (CR) steel. In particular, the company has proceeded with the improvement of quality characteristics of CR steel with DX51D grade for galvanizing at Unisteel, as well as of bent profiles. Additionally, Zaporizhstal has mastered the production of CR coils of DC01 grade for UK-based Marcegaglia in accordance with European quality standards.

“In 2020, we have been focused on the fulfillment of orders and on the improvement of cooperation with our customers, aiming to improve the quality of our products and to expand the range of products, following the inquiries of customers. As for 2021, we are planning to master seven more kinds of products,” Oleksandr Myronenko, general director of Zaporizhstal, stated.



In general, in 2020 the company has shipped around 20,000 mt of new steel products.