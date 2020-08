Tuesday, 21 July 2020 13:45:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the first half of the current year, the output of commercial iron ore mined by Ukrainian iron ore mining and processing complex Sukhaya Balka, a part of DCH Group, decreased by 4.8 percent year on year to 1.3 million mt, according to local sources.

In June alone, the company produced 215,000 mt of commercial iron ore, SteelOrbis understands.