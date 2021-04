Tuesday, 06 April 2021 15:38:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the first quarter of the current year, the output of commercial iron ore produced by Ukrainian iron ore mining and processing complex Sukhaya Balka, a part of DCH Group, decreased by 3.1 percent year on year to 651,400 mt, SteelOrbis has learned from a local media source.

In March alone, the company’s output of commercial iron ore totaled 219,630 mt.