Tuesday, 17 November 2020 14:50:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-October period of the current year, Ukrainian iron ore mining and processing complex Sukhaya Balka, a part of DCH Group, mined 2.2 million mt of commercial iron ore, down 2.5 percent year on year.

In October alone, the company’s iron ore output totaled 213,150 mt of commercial iron ore, down 8.6 percent month on month, SteelOrbis has learned from a local media source.