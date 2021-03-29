﻿
Ukraine-based NZF’s ferroalloy output up four percent in Jan-Feb

Monday, 29 March 2021 16:39:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-February period of the current year, the ferroalloy output of the largest Ukraine-based ferroalloy producer Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant (NZF) increased by four percent year on year to 86,170 mt, according to a local media source.

In particular, its silicomanganese production rose by 4.5 percent to 78,690 mt, while its ferromanganese and other ferroalloy output increased by 2.1 times to 7,480 mt, both year on year, SteelOrbis has learned.

In February alone, NZF produced 45,900 mt of ferroalloys.


