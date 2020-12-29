﻿
English
Ukraine-based NZF’s ferroalloy output down 30 percent in Jan-Nov   

Tuesday, 29 December 2020 17:50:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-November period this year, the ferroalloy output of the largest Ukraine-based ferroalloy producer Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant (NZF) declined by 30 percent year on year to 477,090 mt.

In particular, in the given period, its silicomanganese production fell by 29.6 percent to 438,57 mt, while its ferromanganese output declined by 36.1 percent to 38,520 mt, both year on year, SteelOrbis has learned.

In November alone, the company produced 35,180 mt of ferroalloys, versus 35,480 mt of ferroalloys in October.


