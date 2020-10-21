Ukraine-based NZF’s ferroalloy output down 29.1 percent in Jan-Sept

Wednesday, 21 October 2020 11:41:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-September period this year, the largest Ukraine-based ferroalloy producer Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant (NZF) saw its ferroalloy output decrease by 29.1 percent year on year to 406,400 mt.

In particular, in the given period, its silicomanganese production fell by 28.2 percent to 376,350 mt, while its ferromanganese output declined by 38.7 percent to 30,100 mt, both year on year, SteelOrbis has learned.

In September alone, the company produced 35,200 mt of ferroalloys versus 35,340 mt of ferroalloys in August.