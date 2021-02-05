﻿
English
Ukraine-based NZF to ramp up ferroalloy output in February

Friday, 05 February 2021
       

Due to a strong improvement in demand lately, the largest Ukraine-based ferroalloy producer Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant (NZF) is considering increasing its ferroalloys output in February.

Accordingly, the company plans to ramp up its output of commercial products by 22-25 percent to 44,000 mt compared to the average 35,000-36,000 mt volumes of production in recent months.

Amid the above circumstances, the company is proceeding with the launch of its three furnaces - No. 16, No. 17 and No.8. “As of today, only eight furnaces are operating out of 16. However, we carried out major repairs and technical inspections, so our units are ready to be launched”, Vladimir Kutsin, CEO of NZF, stated.  


