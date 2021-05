Tuesday, 11 May 2021 11:48:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-April period of the current year, Dnipro region-based Ukrainian iron ore producer Kryviy Rih Iron Ore Industrial Complex (KZhRK) mined 1.422 million mt of commercial iron ore, increasing by 2.4 percent year on year.

In April alone, the company’s commercial iron ore output totaled 363,000 mt, SteelOrbis has learned from a local media source.