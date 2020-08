Monday, 10 August 2020 18:01:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-July period this year, Dnipro region-based Ukrainian iron ore producer Kryviy Rih Iron Ore Industrial Complex (KZhRK) mined 2.47 million mt of merchant iron ore, down 1.9 percent year on year, according to local media sources.

In July alone, the company’s iron ore production totaled 376,000 mt, SteelOrbis has learned.