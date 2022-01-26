Ukraine-based Interpipe’s crude steel output up 28.1% in 2021

Wednesday, 26 January 2022 11:01:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced its production results for 2021.

Accordingly, in 2021, Interpipe’s crude steel output increased by 28.1 percent year on year to 971,000 mt, while its sales of crude steel increased by 62.9 percent year on year to 57,000 mt. However, in December alone, the company produced 93,300 mt of crude steel, up 6.2 percent month on month. In December last year, the company’s trading performance was better both in the pipe and railway product segments having outperformed strong results in November with robust month-on-month growth rates.

In the meantime, last year the company’s output of pipe products rose by 32.5 percent year on year to 614,800 mt, while its sales of pipes increased by 28.1 percent year on year to 602,200 mt in the given period. In particular, the output of seamless pipes totaled 555,600 mt, rising by 44.7 percent year on year, while the company’s output of welded pipes in the given period decreased by 26.2 percent year on year to 59,100 mt. In 2021, Interpipe’s output of railway products decreased by 9.7 percent year on year to 172,100 mt.