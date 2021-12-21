Ukraine-based Interpipe’s crude steel output up 25.9% in Jan-Nov

Tuesday, 21 December 2021 11:23:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced its production results for the January-November period this year.

Accordingly, in the first 11 months this year, Interpipe’s crude steel output increased by 25.9 percent year on year to 877,600 mt, while its sales of crude steel increased by 64.2 percent year on year to 49,700 mt. However, in November alone, the company produced 87,700 mt of crude steel, up 39.1 percent month on month. In November this year, the company’s trading activity in the pipe segment recovered from the previous month’s slump and exhibited the best performance in 2021, while the railway product segment sales effectively remained at the October level.

In the meantime, in the January-November period, the company’s output of pipe products rose by 29.6 percent year on year to 551,600 mt, while its sales of pipes increased by 22.8 percent year on year to 522,900 mt in the given period. In particular, the output of seamless pipes in the given period totaled 498,700 mt, rising by 42.5 percent year on year, while the company’s output of welded pipes in the given period decreased by 29.9 percent year on year to 52,900 mt. In the first 11 months this year, Interpipe’s output of railway products decreased by 10.3 percent year on year to 156,100 mt.