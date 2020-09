Friday, 18 September 2020 17:16:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-August period of the current year, Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe’s crude steel output decreased by 20.5 percent year on year to 514,000 mt, SteelOrbis has learned from local media resources.

In August alone, its crude steel output amounted to 64,200 mt, 12.6 percent higher than in the previous month.