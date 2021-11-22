Ukraine-based Interpipe’s crude steel output and sales rise in Jan-Oct

Monday, 22 November 2021 11:31:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced its production results for the January-October period this year.

Accordingly, in the first 10 months this year, Interpipe’s crude steel output increased by 23.2 percent year on year to 790,000 mt, while its sales of crude steel increased by 64.2 percent year on year to 48,300 mt. However, in October alone, the company produced 63,200 mt of crude steel, down 34.6 percent month on month. In October this year, the company’s trading activity both in pipe and railway product segments slowed down after consecutive months of continuous growth mainly due to the pattern and schedule of deliveries.

In the meantime, in the January-October period, the company’s output of pipe products rose by 28.8 percent year on year to 499,700 mt, while its sales of pipes increased by 16.6 percent year on year to 459,100 mt in the given period. In particular, the output of seamless pipes in the given period totaled 453,100 mt, rising by 41.7 percent year on year, while the company’s output of welded pipes in the given period decreased by 31.8 percent year on year to 46,600 mt. In the first 10 months this year, Interpipe’s output of railway products decreased by 12.2 percent year on year to 141,500 mt.