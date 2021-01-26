Ukraine-based Interpipe posts lower production results for 2020

Tuesday, 26 January 2021 14:12:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced its production results for 2020. According to the company’s statement, in 2020 Interpipe’s crude steel output declined by 11.2 percent year on year to 758,700 mt. However, in December alone, the company produced 61,800 mt of crude steel, up 11 percent month on month, SteelOrbis has learned.

In the meantime, in 2020 the company’s output of pipe products dropped by 20.9 percent year on year to 464,000 mt. In particular, the output of seamless pipes in 2020 totaled 383,900 mt, falling by 20.1 percent year on year, while the company’s output of welded pipes in the given period decreased by 24.8 percent year on year to 80,100 mt. In 2020, Interpipe’s output of railway products decreased by 8.3 percent year on year to 190,600 mt.