Ukraine-based Interpipe delivers first passenger railway wheels to Netherlands

Friday, 08 October 2021 10:55:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced that it has made its first supply of passenger railway wheels to the Netherlands.

In September, the company shipped a pilot lot of 840 mm EN 13262 railway wheels to Gemeente Vervoerbedrijf Amsterdam (GVB), the municipal public transport operator for Amsterdam.

Meanwhile, Interpipe is now preparing for the production of an industrial batch for a new customer. Interpipe’s railway wheels are going to be used for refurbishment of metropolitan transport cars produced by France-based Alstom.