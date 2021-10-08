﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukraine-based Interpipe delivers first passenger railway wheels to Netherlands

Friday, 08 October 2021 10:55:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced that it has made its first supply of passenger railway wheels to the Netherlands.

In September, the company shipped a pilot lot of 840 mm EN 13262 railway wheels to Gemeente Vervoerbedrijf Amsterdam (GVB), the municipal public transport operator for Amsterdam.

Meanwhile, Interpipe is now preparing for the production of an industrial batch for a new customer. Interpipe’s railway wheels are going to be used for refurbishment of metropolitan transport cars produced by France-based Alstom.


Tags: Ukraine  CIS  Interpipe  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

05 Oct

NLMK starts shipping galvanized steel with new coating
01 Oct

Ukrainian scrap market players share mixed views on suggested export ban
21 Sep

Ukraine-based Interpipe’s crude steel output and sales rise in Jan-Aug
14 Sep

Ukraine-based Interpipe’s sales revenues down slightly in H1
09 Sep

Ukraine starts AD duty probe on ex-China seamless cold-drawn and CR pipes