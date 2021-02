Tuesday, 09 February 2021 17:41:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, the iron ore concentrate output of Ukraine-based iron ore mining and beneficiation company Ingulets GOK, a subsidiary of the Ukraine's largest vertically-integrated mining and steel group Metinvest, dropped by 56 percent year on year to 426,550 mt. Meanwhile, the company’s output of iron ore in January amounted to 1.2 million mt.

In 2020, the company’s iron ore concentrate output increased by 7.7 percent year on year to 11.9 million mt.