Ukraine-based Electrostal’s billet output rises in Oct from Sept    

Friday, 13 November 2020 15:47:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Ukrainian EAF-based steelmaker Electrostal produced 10,000 mt of billet, versus 6,000 mt in September. As a result, the company’s billet production volumes during the first ten months of the current year amounted to 83,000 mt of billet, rising by 13.7 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

As SteelOrbis previously reported, in the January-March period last year and in particular, in October of the same year, the facility had been idled due to deteriorating market conditions.


