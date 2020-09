Tuesday, 15 September 2020 15:01:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-August period of the current year, Ukrainian EAF-based steelmaker Electrostal’s billet output fell by 5.6 percent year on year to 68,000 mt, despite a notable rise in August. Accordingly, in August alone, the company produced 11,000 mt of billet versus 1,000 mt in July.

As SteelOrbis previously reported, in the January-March period last year and in particular, in October the facility had been idled due to deteriorating market conditions.