Ukraine-based DMZ keeps outputs stable in Sept compared to Aug

Tuesday, 13 October 2020 16:03:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Ukrainian billet, long steel and rail producer Dnipro Metallurgical Plant (DMZ), a part of DCH Group, managed to maintain its production results at the levels of the previous month, producing 24,000 mt of pig iron, 28,000 mt of crude steel and 22,000 mt of finished steel.

As a result, since the restart of production in June of the current year following a relatively long shutdown, the company’s pig iron output totaled 87,000 mt, while its crude steel and finished steel outputs amounted to 91,000 mt and 71,000 mt, respectively.