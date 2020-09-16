Ukraine-based DMK’s crude steel output up in Jan-Aug, finished output almost stable

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 14:24:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-August period this year, Dneprovsky Integrated Iron and Steel Works (DMK), one of the leading steel producing assets in Ukraine, produced 1.76 million mt of crude steel and 1.61 million mt of pig iron, up 1.8 percent and 3.8 percent year on year, respectively. Meanwhile, the company’s output of finished steel remained almost unchanged compared to the level in the same period of the previous year, totaling 1.75 million mt.

In August alone, DMK produced 200,000 mt of pig iron, 230,000 mt of crude steel and 230,000 mt of finished steel, SteelOrbis has learned.