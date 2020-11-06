Ukraine-based DMK sees stronger production results in Jan-Oct

Friday, 06 November 2020 16:47:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Despite challenging market circumstances, in the January-October period this year Dneprovsky Integrated Iron and Steel Works (DMK), one of the leading steel producing assets in Ukraine, showed a much stronger production performance compared to the same period last year.

Accordingly, in the given period the company produced 2.2 million mt of crude steel and two million mt of pig iron, up 11.7 percent and 14.2 percent year on year, respectively. Meanwhile, the company’s output of finished steel increased by 9.9 percent year on year to 2.16 million mt. During the first ten months of the current year, DMK’s output of iron ore agglomerate amounted to 3.4 million mt, rising by 38.7 percent year on year.



In October alone, DMK produced 230,800 mt of crude steel, while its pig iron output in the given month totaled 209,600 mt. The company’s output of finished steel amounted to 66,800 mt in October.