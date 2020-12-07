﻿
Ukraine-based DMK sees significant rise in outputs in Jan-Nov

Monday, 07 December 2020 17:33:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-November period this year Dneprovsky Integrated Iron and Steel Works (DMK), one of the leading steel producing assets in Ukraine, showed a much stronger production performance compared to the same period last year.

Accordingly, during the first eleven months of this year the company’s crude steel output increased by 14.5 percent year on year to 2.35 million mt, while its pig iron production in the given period totaled 2.15 million mt, rising by 17.3 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the company’s output of finished steel increased by 12.7 percent year on year to 2.34 million mt.

 


