Ukraine-based DMK launches steel-casting stand for CCM No. 2

Tuesday, 26 January 2021 16:11:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukraine-based Dneprovsky Integrated Iron and Steel Works (DMK) has announced the launch of a new steel-casting stand for the continuous casting machine (CCM) No. 2 at its converter shop.

The new unit, which was supplied by Novokramatorsk engineering plant last year, will enable DMK to conveniently control the steel production process and, in general, visibly facilitate the work of steel casting. The loading capacity of the ladles of the new facility is 250-260 mt, comparable to the capacity of the melting shop per one melt. The capacity of ladles of the old stand was 230 mt by comparison, SteelOrbis has learned. The installation of the company’s equipment was carried out by contractors of Metinvest-Promservice LLC.