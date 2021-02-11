﻿
English
Ukraine-based Azovstal’s pig iron and steel outputs rise in January

Thursday, 11 February 2021 16:14:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, the crude steel output of Ukraine-based integrated steel mill Azovstal, owned by mining and steel producing group Metinvest, increased by 1.7 percent year on year to 420,000 mt, while its pig iron output in the given period rose by four percent year on year to 370,000 mt. Meanwhile, the company’s output of finished steel in January amounted to 375,000 mt, falling by one percent year on year.

In 2020, Azovstal produced 3.8 million mt of pig iron and 4.2 million of crude steel, up 9.4 percent and 4.5 percent, both year on year, respectively. Its finished steel output increased by 2.7 percent year on year to 3.9 million mt in 2020, as SteelOrbis reported previously.


