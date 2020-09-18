﻿
English
Ukraine-based Azovstal’s crude and finished steel outputs up in Jan-Aug

Friday, 18 September 2020
       

In the January-August period of the current year, Ukraine-based integrated steel mill Azovstal, owned by mining and steel producing group Metinvest, has managed to increase its production results. Accordingly, in the given period Azovstal produced 2.66 million mt of finished steel, up 3.6 percent compared to the same period in the previous year. The company's crude steel output totaled 2.82 million mt during the first eight months of the current year, up 3.2 percent year on year, while its pig iron output increased by 8.3 percent year on year, to 2.52 million mt.

In August alone, the company produced 366,000 mt of pig iron, 410,000 mt of crude steel and 380,000 mt of finished steel.


