Ukraine-based Azovstal records weaker output performance in Q1

Monday, 05 April 2021 12:14:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-March period of the current year, the production figures of Ukraine-based integrated steel mill Azovstal, owned by mining and steel producing group Metinvest, weakened noticeably.

Accordingly, the company’s output of crude steel in the given period decreased by 5.6 percent year on year to 1.06 million mt, while its pig iron output declined by 6.2 percent year on year to 940,000 mt. Meanwhile, in the first quarter this year Azovstal’s finished steel output amounted to 980,000 mt, declining by nine percent year on year, as SteelOrbis has learned from a local media source.

In March alone, the company produced 260,000 mt of pig iron, 280,000 mt of crude steel and 275,000 mt of finished steel.