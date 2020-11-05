Ukraine to raise electricity transmission tariff

Thursday, 05 November 2020 17:50:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukraine-based National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities (NKREKP) has adjusted the tariff on electricity transmission by Ukrainian national power company Ukrenergo. Accordingly, from December 1, the new tariff will be fixed at UAH 312.76/MWh, rising by 30.2 percent compared to the current tariff.

“We do not intend to support a significant rise in tariffs. Moreover, we are interested in maintenance of tariffs...However, as of now Ukrenergo is already unable to maintain it at the same level, as it does not cover certain expenses,” Ukrenergo chairman Volodymyr Kudritskiy commented.

Previously, Ukrenergo had planned to raise the tariff by 2.7 times to UAH 640/MWh, starting from November 1. In its turn, ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih had requested Andriy Herus, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities Services, to set a moratorium on an increase in electricity transmission tariffs until the end of 2021.