Ukraine to raise electricity supply tariff for 2021

Friday, 19 February 2021 16:53:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukraine’s National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities (NKREKP) has adjusted the draft resolution regarding the revision of the tariff on electricity supply by Ukrainian national power company Ukrenergo.

The draft resolution has been opened for comments and suggestions until February 28, SteelOrbis has learned. Accordingly, from April 1, 2021 the new tariff is planned to be fixed at UAH 316.08/MWh, rising by 7.5 percent compared to the current tariff, which was fixed at UAH 293.93/MWh according to the resolution of December 9, 2020.