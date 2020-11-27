Ukraine levies import duty on ex-Belarus rebar

Friday, 27 November 2020 17:33:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to a statement published in the country’s Official Gazette on November 25, Ukraine has imposed a special customs duty on imports of rebar from Belarus, citing Belarus’s discriminatory and unfriendly acts against Ukrainian exporters of similar products.

Accordingly, Ukraine’s interdepartmental commission on international trade has imposed a 16.08 percent special customs duty on ex-Belarus steel deformed bars of up to 40 mm in diameter produced from carbon and alloyed steel. The duty will come into force in seven days after the publication of the statement is published in the Official Gazette, SteelOrbis has learned.