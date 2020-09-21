UK-based Billington awards three contracts worth £21 million

Monday, 21 September 2020 14:44:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based structural steel and construction safety solutions specialist Billington Holdings has announced that its structural steel division, Billington Structures has recently signed three contracts with a total value of £21 million.

The contracts are within the power, manufacturing and commercial office sectors and are scheduled to be delivered in the fourth quarter of the current year and throughout 2021. One of the contracts has been secured with a global multi-national corporation for a value of £12 million.

“The award of these three contracts is great news for Billington and is a testament to our team in a continued difficult trading environment. We look forward to working closely with the clients to successfully deliver these projects,” Mark Smith, CEO of Billington, said.