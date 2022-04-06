UK TRA initiates transition review of AD and CVD on HRC from China

Wednesday, 06 April 2022 12:06:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has announced that it has initiated a transition review of antidumping and countervailing duties on hot rolled coil imports from China to decide whether antidumping duties are still needed.

The period of investigation is April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022. In order to assess injury, the TRA will examine the period from April 1, 2018 through March 31, 2022.

The products in question currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7208 1000 00, 7208 4000 00, 7208 4000 10, 7208 2500 00, 7208 2600 00, 7208 2700 00, 7208 3600 00, 7208 3700 10, 7208 3700 90, 7208 3800 10, 7208 3800 90, 7208 3900 10, 7208 3900 90, 7208 4000 10, 7208 4000 90, 7208 5210 00, 7208 5299 00, 7208 5310 00, 7208 5390 00, 7208 5400 00, 7211 1300 00, 7211 1400 10, 7211 1400 90, 7211 1900 10, 7211 1900 90, 7225 1910 90, 7225 3090 00, 7225 4060 90, 7225 4090 00, 7226 1910 90, 7226 9191 00 and 7226 9199 00.