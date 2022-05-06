UK sanctions Russia’s Evraz amid its strategic significance

Friday, 06 May 2022 13:46:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The UK government has announced that it has sanctioned Russian mining and steel producing company Evraz given its strategic significance to Russia.

Evraz produces 28 percent of all Russian railway wheels and 97 percent of rail-tracks in Russia, while Russia uses its railways to move key military supplies and troops to the frontline in Ukraine.

Along with existing measures, this action will further deter companies operating in strategic sectors in Russia. These sanctions will further chip away at Putin’s financial reserves and its siege economy.

Since the start of the invasion, the UK has sanctioned over 1,000 individuals and over 100 businesses in Russia.