UK ports ban all Russian ships, container lines suspend shipments to Russia

Wednesday, 02 March 2022 12:28:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The UK’s Department for Transport has announced further sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The Department of Transport stated that it considers inappropriate for Russian vessels to continue to enter UK ports. Therefore, UK ports are asked not to provide access to any ship which is controlled, owned or operated by any person connected with Russia, flying a Russian flag and registered in Russia.

Meanwhile, shipping companies Denmark-based Maersk and Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) have announced that they will suspend all cargo bookings to and from Russia, due to the uncertainty regarding sanctions imposed against Russia. In addition, French container transportation and shipping company CMA Group stated that it has also decided to suspend all bookings to and from Russia and to stop vessels calling at Odessa in Ukraine. These three companies stated that they will closely monitor developments.