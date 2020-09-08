﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

UK government seeks investors for Tata Steel’s UK operations

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 12:13:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The UK government plans to convince investment banks to find a sustainable solution for Indian steelmaker Tata Steel’s UK operations, British Sky News has reported.

The UK Treasury has asked the investment bank Credit Suisse to advise on talks with Tata Steel, while the consultancy firm McKinsey is to draw up a plan for the future of the British steel industry.

Tata Steel had offered an equity stake of up to 50 percent to the UK government to secure a state loan worth around £900 million for its UK operations, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The company’s talks with the UK government have not yet been finalized.


Tags: UK  Tata Steel  Europe  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07  Sep

Turkey’s Kardemir exports to South America
24  Aug

Fitch revises Turkey’s outlook to negative, affirms ratings
18  Aug

Liberty is interested in Tata Steel’s Port Talbot plant
13  Aug

Turkey’s Kardemir reports net loss for H1
12  Aug

Turkey’s Celik Halat ve Tel Sanayii reports net loss for H1