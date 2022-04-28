UK fraud authority steps up money laundering investigation into GFG Alliance

Thursday, 28 April 2022 14:56:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has stated that on April 27 SFO investigators have requested documents, including company balance sheets, annual reports and related correspondence from the UK-based GFG Alliance companies within the scope of a money laundering investigation. The investigators also spoke with executives at multiple addresses, England, Scotland and Wales, who cooperated with the operation.

In May this year, the SFO announced an investigation into suspected fraud, fraudulent trading and money laundering in relation to the financing and conduct of the business of companies within GFG Alliance, including its financing agreements with its once main lender Greensill Capital.