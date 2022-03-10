Uğur Dalbeler: War may provide advantage for Turkey’s steel exports in medium term

Thursday, 10 March 2022 17:30:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In an interview on Turkish TV channel Bloomberg HT, Uğur Dalbeler, vice president of the Turkish Steel Exporters’ Association, has commented on the possible effects of the war between Russia and Ukraine on the Turkish steel industry.

Pointing out that Russia is the fifth largest steel producer and the second largest steel exporter in the world, Mr. Dalbeler said that the disappearance of the total 15 percent share of Russia and Ukraine in the export markets has brought difficulties. Stating that half of Turkey’s 13 million mt of intermediate goods and finished products imports in 2021 were from these two countries, he added that 7 million mt of raw materials were imported from these two countries for steel production, adding that the inability to import from these countries negatively affects the Turkish steel industry in the short term.

However, indicating that the steel industries in these two countries are supported by the,r governments and have advantages compared to Turkey in terms of energy and raw materials, Mr. Dalbeler stated that the Turkish steel industry can produce the steel which it had imported from Russia and Ukraine in the medium term with new investments. Saying he thinks that the embargoes on steel from Russia will continue even if the war lasts in a short time, Dalbeler stated that the demand for steel from Turkey will increase and that the situation for the Turkish steel industry will be advantageous over the next one to two years.

Süleyman Ekinci, president of Ostim Industrialists’ and Business People’s Association (OSİAD), stated that the war between the two countries, which have a large share in Turkey’s flat product imports, has caused difficulties in SMEs’ access to raw materials, and prices were affected negatively and production lines stopped. Saying that supply chains were disrupted due to the war, Ekinci stated that the inventories would be sufficient for one more week at the most and that the delays in the deadlines have started to be seen.