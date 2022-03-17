﻿
Uğur Dalbeler: Impact of EU steel quota increases for Turkey to total $1 billion

Thursday, 17 March 2022
       

The European Commission has proportionally redistributed its import steel quota volumes for Belarus and Russia among other exporting countries, after banning imports of steel from these two countries following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Speaking to Turkish TV channel Bloomberg HT on this issue, Uğur Dalbeler, vice president of the Turkish Steel Exporters’ Association, stated that the 15 percent quota increase in Turkey’s steel exports to the EU will have a positive impact of $1 billion on the country's exports.

Mr. Dalbeler stated that Turkey has not yet reached its previous export figures due to the safeguard measures that the EU started to implement in 2018, and that, although there is an increase compared to the previous year, Turkey’s steel exports continue to be limited compared to 2018.

Dalbeler said that the sanctions imposed against Russia due to the war will provide an advantage to Turkish steel exporters.


