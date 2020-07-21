﻿
English
Turkish HRC import volume down 21.2 percent in January-May

Tuesday, 21 July 2020 12:09:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in May this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 37.2 percent year on year to 177,308 metric tons, up 10.3 percent compared to April this year. The revenue from these imports amounted to $84.22 million, up 7.3 percent month on month and decreasing by 44 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.



Meanwhile, in the first five months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 1.21 million metric tons, down 21.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $551.31 million, decreasing by 31.8 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 366,154 mt, down 48.23 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 229,402 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-May are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

    

 

 

 

 

January- May 2020

January- May 2019

Change (%)

May 2020

May 2019

Change (%)

Russia

366,154

707,322

-48.23

39,786

26,530

49.97

Ukraine

229,402

173,548

32.18

56,936

44,845

26.96

France

152,419

119,661

27.38

27,004

36,949

-26.92

Netherlands

91,392

151,239

-39.57

10,994

18,908

-41.86

Japan

62,385

3,159

-

2,418

3,070

-21.24

S. Korea

59,869

2,087

-

13,656

100

-

Brazil

46,710

77,888

-40.03

-

-

-

Romania

43,846

81,145

-45.97

9,508

26,530

-64.16

Italy

37,179

48,877

-23.93

5,143

18,593

-72.34

Germany

36,785

28,644

28.42

5,997

17,104

-64.94

 

