Turkish HRC import volume down 21.2 percent in January-May

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in May this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 37.2 percent year on year to 177,308 metric tons, up 10.3 percent compared to April this year. The revenue from these imports amounted to $84.22 million, up 7.3 percent month on month and decreasing by 44 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.
Meanwhile, in the first five months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 1.21 million metric tons, down 21.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $551.31 million, decreasing by 31.8 percent compared to the same period of 2019.
In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 366,154 mt, down 48.23 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 229,402 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.
Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-May are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
January- May 2020
|
January- May 2019
|
Change (%)
|
May 2020
|
May 2019
|
Change (%)
|
Russia
|
366,154
|
707,322
|
-48.23
|
39,786
|
26,530
|
49.97
|
Ukraine
|
229,402
|
173,548
|
32.18
|
56,936
|
44,845
|
26.96
|
France
|
152,419
|
119,661
|
27.38
|
27,004
|
36,949
|
-26.92
|
Netherlands
|
91,392
|
151,239
|
-39.57
|
10,994
|
18,908
|
-41.86
|
Japan
|
62,385
|
3,159
|
-
|
2,418
|
3,070
|
-21.24
|
S. Korea
|
59,869
|
2,087
|
-
|
13,656
|
100
|
-
|
Brazil
|
46,710
|
77,888
|
-40.03
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Romania
|
43,846
|
81,145
|
-45.97
|
9,508
|
26,530
|
-64.16
|
Italy
|
37,179
|
48,877
|
-23.93
|
5,143
|
18,593
|
-72.34
|
Germany
|
36,785
|
28,644
|
28.42
|
5,997
|
17,104
|
-64.94
