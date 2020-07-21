Turkish HRC import volume down 21.2 percent in January-May

Tuesday, 21 July 2020 12:09:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in May this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 37.2 percent year on year to 177,308 metric tons, up 10.3 percent compared to April this year. The revenue from these imports amounted to $84.22 million, up 7.3 percent month on month and decreasing by 44 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.





Meanwhile, in the first five months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 1.21 million metric tons, down 21.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $551.31 million, decreasing by 31.8 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 366,154 mt, down 48.23 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 229,402 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.



Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-May are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January- May 2020 January- May 2019 Change (%) May 2020 May 2019 Change (%) Russia 366,154 707,322 -48.23 39,786 26,530 49.97 Ukraine 229,402 173,548 32.18 56,936 44,845 26.96 France 152,419 119,661 27.38 27,004 36,949 -26.92 Netherlands 91,392 151,239 -39.57 10,994 18,908 -41.86 Japan 62,385 3,159 - 2,418 3,070 -21.24 S. Korea 59,869 2,087 - 13,656 100 - Brazil 46,710 77,888 -40.03 - - - Romania 43,846 81,145 -45.97 9,508 26,530 -64.16 Italy 37,179 48,877 -23.93 5,143 18,593 -72.34 Germany 36,785 28,644 28.42 5,997 17,104 -64.94

