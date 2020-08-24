Turkish pipe producer Erbosan invests in solar power plant

Monday, 24 August 2020 15:17:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Kayseri-based Turkish pipe producer Erbosan Erciyas Boru Sanayii Inc. (Erbosan) has announced that it signed an agreement with Kayseri ve Civarı Electricity Inc. on August 13 to build a solar power plant for its consumption including 3.386 kW for its central factory and 300 kW for its free zone department. The investment, which is expected to be worth about $2 million and will be fully financed by equity, is expected to be completed within two years from the date of the agreement.

The investment is planned to meet at least 50 percent of the company’s total electricity consumption in the current capacity and production conditions.