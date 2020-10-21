Turkish motor vehicle sales increase 75.7 percent in January-September

Wednesday, 21 October 2020 13:38:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 93,353 units, increasing by 116.8 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers' Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 71,296 units, up 101.9 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 508,239 units, rising by 75.7 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first nine months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 616,120 units, down 32.6 percent, while passenger car exports decreased by 29.8 percent to 417,045 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 162,126 small trucks, down 38.3 percent year on year. In the period in question, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports declined by 24.2 percent to $17.42 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $6.27 billion, falling by 25.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In September, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 45,526 units, increasing by 95.9 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 38,689 units, up 97.8 percent, year on year. In the January-September period of this year, the country's total motor vehicle imports amounted to 275,605 units, rising by 74.7 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 232,323 units, increasing by 79.1 percent, both compared to the same period of 2019.