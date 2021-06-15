Turkish motor vehicle sales increase 73.8 percent in January-May

Tuesday, 15 June 2021 10:08:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 57,449 units, increasing by 72.5 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 43,138 units, up 72.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-May period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 328,679 units, rising by 73.8 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first five months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 391,070 units, up 18.0 percent, while passenger car exports increased by 10.2 percent to 256,621 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 112,043 small trucks, up 38.0 percent year on year. In the period in question, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports rose by 37.3 percent to $12.29 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $4.23 billion, rising by 21.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In May, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 31,919 units, increasing by 86.8 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 24,763 units, up 73.2 percent, year on year. In the January-May period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 186,524 units, rising by 69.1 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 149,868 units, increasing by 60.8 percent, both compared to the same period of 2020.