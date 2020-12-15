Turkish motor vehicle sales increase 72.5 percent in January-November

Tuesday, 15 December 2020 11:03:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 82,773 units, increasing by 38.9 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 64,357 units, up 34.9 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-November period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 688,180 units, rising by 72.5 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first 11 months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 821,900 units, down 28.3 percent, while passenger car exports decreased by 28.4 percent to 542,083 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 310,301 small trucks, down 12.3 percent year on year. In the period in question, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports declined by 19.3 percent to $23.11 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $8.29 billion, falling by 22.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In November, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 43,802 units, increasing by 20.2 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 36,923 units, up 17.9 percent, year on year. In the January-November period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 372,956 units, rising by 63.6 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 314,964 units, increasing by 66 percent, both compared to the same period of 2019.