Turkish motor vehicle sales increase 68.6 percent in January-August

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 12:31:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 63,621 units, increasing by 137.1 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers' Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 44,372 units, up 106 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-August period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 414,931 units, rising by 68.6 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first eight months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 523,288 units, down 35.1 percent, while passenger car exports decreased by 31.6 percent to 360,118 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 132,699 small trucks, down 42.3 percent year on year. In the period in question, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports declined by 27.4 percent to $14.77 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $5.4 billion, falling by 27 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In August, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 34,815 units, increasing by 112 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 27,880 units, up 106.3 percent, year on year. In the January-August period of this year, the country's total motor vehicle imports amounted to 230,060 units, rising by 71 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 193,634 units, increasing by 75.8 percent, both compared to the same period of 2019.